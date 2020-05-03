ANNA (Ritzo) McDONALD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANNA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McDONALD
ANNA (nee Ritzo)
Age 98, of Newtown Sq. on April 30, 2020. Born in Shenandoah, PA on June 25, 1921. Loving wife of the late William G. McDonald, devoted mother of Ann Marie Thomas, (Harry) and Joseph W. McDonald (Malonie). Survived by grandchildren, Peter W. Thomas (Kimberly), Newtown Sq., Harry P. Thomas, Jr., Havertown and Jeffrey M. McDonald (Susan), Sellersville; three great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Additional information: www.donahuefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved