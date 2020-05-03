McDONALD
ANNA (nee Ritzo)
Age 98, of Newtown Sq. on April 30, 2020. Born in Shenandoah, PA on June 25, 1921. Loving wife of the late William G. McDonald, devoted mother of Ann Marie Thomas, (Harry) and Joseph W. McDonald (Malonie). Survived by grandchildren, Peter W. Thomas (Kimberly), Newtown Sq., Harry P. Thomas, Jr., Havertown and Jeffrey M. McDonald (Susan), Sellersville; three great-grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. Additional information: www.donahuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.