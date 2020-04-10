|
PASCAL
ANNA "NANCY" (nee Carney)
Age 89, of West Chester, PA, on April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Pascal; devoted mother and best friend of Maureen (Pat) McEvoy; caring grandmother, "Nana", to Patrick (Vanessa) McEvoy, Sean (Katie), Brendan (Blake), Moira, Connor and the late Joseph McEvoy and great-grandmother to Michael, Patrick, William, Lily, Fitzgerald and Jude McEvoy. Loving sister of Frances Carminati, and sister-in- law to Kathleen McFadyen; as well as her lovely nieces and nephews, with whom she shared many laughs and fond memories.
Service and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that a contribu-tion be made in Nancy's name to Compassus Hospice & Private Palliative Care, 2 Campus Blvd., #200, Newtown Square, PA 19073.
(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020