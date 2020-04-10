Home

ANNA "NANCY" (Carney) PASCAL

ANNA "NANCY" (Carney) PASCAL Notice
ANNA "NANCY" (nee Carney)


Age 89, of West Chester, PA, on April 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Pascal; devoted mother and best friend of Maureen (Pat) McEvoy; caring grandmother, "Nana", to Patrick (Vanessa) McEvoy, Sean (Katie), Brendan (Blake), Moira, Connor and the late Joseph McEvoy and great-grandmother to Michael, Patrick, William, Lily, Fitzgerald and Jude McEvoy. Loving sister of Frances Carminati, and sister-in- law to Kathleen McFadyen; as well as her lovely nieces and nephews, with whom she shared many laughs and fond memories.
Service and Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that a contribu-tion be made in Nancy's name to Compassus Hospice & Private Palliative Care, 2 Campus Blvd., #200, Newtown Square, PA 19073.

(O'LEARY F.H., Springfield, PA)

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 10, 2020
