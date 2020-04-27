Home

Edward C Tomaszewski Inc Funeral Home
2728-30 East Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134-5999
(215) 739-6624
ANNA (Olszewski) PODLASZEWSKI

ANNA (Olszewski) PODLASZEWSKI Notice
PODLASZEWSKI
ANNA (nee Olszewski)
dear wife of 72 years to the late Kazimierz passed away peacefully on Monday April 20, 2020 at home surrounded by family. She was 99. Anna was the loving mother of 8 children. She is survived by her living children, Elizabeth Burkel (Joe), Sofia Adams (the late John), Wanda Fecker, Melania Kurantz (the late Mike) and Edward (Deborah). She was predeceased by sons Kazimierz JR, Alexander and Henry (Katherine). Affectionately called "Babcia" she leaves behind the much loved 17 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren and 14 great, great grandchildren. She was predeceased by grandson Robert. Anna is sadly missed by her brother Tadeusz (the late Stasia), numerous nieces, nephews and their families. Mom/Babcia will forever be remembered in our hearts and prayers. She was the glue that held the family together. Holidays will never be the same without her. Mother was laid to rest at Our lady of Czestochowa Cemetery.

Arrangements by TOMASZEWSKI FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020
