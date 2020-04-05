|
PULLAR
ANNA R. PRICE SIMPSON
Of Jenkintown passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 104. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Pullar and the late husband David John Simpson. Anna was born in Philadelphia a daughter of the late James Russell and Lola Elizabeth Mayer Price.
Anna graduated from Germantown High School in 1933 and then from Temple University with a Bachelor of Science in Music with a Math and English Minor and then Master's Degree in Education. She was Music Teacher in the Brookline Elementary School in Haver-ford Township, an Elementary Teacher in Solis Cohen Elementary in Philadelphia and an Elementary School Principal at three Schools: one in Kensington and two in North East Philadelphia. Anna retired around 1970 from her duties as a principal from Fitzpatrick School on Knights Road in Philadelphia.
Anna also acted as president for the Pennsylvania (PSAR) and Philadelphia Associations of School Retirees (PSSARS) and volunteered with the council of Ministries District for the Methodist Church Conference. She was involved with (DAR) Daughters of the American Revolution and (DVAMD) Delaware Valley Association of Macular Diseases as a volunteer during her retirement.
Anna is survived by 3 step-children, Charles and Thomas Pullar and Barbara Pullar; 7 step grandchildren; one niece, Toni Dougherty and a nephew, Eric Price. Her Graveside Service will be private, and her Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
