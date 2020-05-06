SENEK (STRYKOWSKY)
ANNA
May 2, 2020, age 92 of Jenkin-town PA. Wife of the late Leo W. Strykowsky and Walter T. Senek; loving mother of Ronald L. (Kathleen) and Elaine Krysztoforski (Jim); grand-mother of Jamie Pittas (Chris), Melissa Shannon and Michele and Nichole Strykowsky; and great-grandmother of Christopher, Jude and Emmett. Predeceased by her sister Olga Coryell. Services will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to Ascend Hospice or the charity of your choice.www.fletchernasevich.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.