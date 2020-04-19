|
SHALOKA
ANNA (nee Shurelian)
Apr. 16, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Paul; loving mother of Anne Mary Wilson (Charles), Suzanne Scarpa (William), and Gregory Shaloka (Rosamaria). cherished grand-mother of Charles Wilson (Meredith), Joseph Wilson (Natalie), Julianne Wilson Walsh (Brian), Sarah Scarpa Loveridge (Steve), Vincent Scarpa, Paul Shaloka, Elizabeth Shaloka, Lydia Shaloka and Sophia Shaloka. Anna will also be missed by 8 great-grand-children Chelsea, Eli, Tom, Max, Cole, Clara, Anna and Emily. Sister of the late Mary Shurelian, Rose Schmitt, and Jacob Shurelian. Interment will be private for family members due to the current global health crisis. Int. St. Mary's Ukrainian Catholic Cem., Elkins Park, PA. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations in memory of Anna to .
