ANNA ZIMMER RUDBARG

RUDBARG
ANNA ZIMMER
Age 97, passed away peacefully in Bala Cynwyd, PA, on March 2, 2020, formerly of Brooklyn, NY. Anna was a registered nurse and social worker for the City of New York Department of Health Bureau of Day Care. She was predeceased by husbands Fred Asen and Stanley Rudbarg and is survived by her children Jane (Joseph) Vardaro, Seth Asen-Rudbarg, and David Rudbarg, grandchildren Michael (Jessica Castillo) Vardaro and Jeffrey (Amanda Potter) Vardaro, great-granddaughter Eleanor Vardaro. For further details,

I. J. MORRIS FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Brooklyn, NY.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 4, 2020
