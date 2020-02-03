|
|
LOGUE
ANNABELLE (nee Moore)
Age 93 on Jan. 31, 2020, of Rosemont, PA, formerly of Merion, PA. Beloved wife of the late James F. Logue, devoted mother of Annabelle L. (James) Curran, James F. (Elizabeth) Logue, Jr., Carolyn L. (Mark) Berenato and the late Kathleen Logue Shine, loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:30 A.M. Church of St. John Neumann, 380 Highland Lane, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 and to her Visitation Wednesday after 9:00 A.M. in the Church. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. Contributions to Kathleen Logue Shine Scholarship Fund at Merion Mercy Academy, 511 Montgomery Ave., Merion Station PA 19066.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 3, 2020