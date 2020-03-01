Home

McCann-Healey Funeral Home - Gloucester City
851 Monmouth Street
Gloucester City, NJ 08030
856-456-1142
ANNALISE SCHULTZ
Age 9, passed away peacefully, after a 8-month battle with brain cancer, at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on February 26, 2020. She was born on May 24, 2010 to Chad and Jennifer (Schock) Schultz and lived a vibrant life in Moorestown, NJ. She was adored by her brother, Sebastian. She was the beloved granddaughter of David Schultz, Catherine Schultz, John Schock, and Elaine Schock (Tom Plunkett). She will always be remembered by her loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Annalise attended Mary E. Roberts Elementary from K-3rd grade, where she was recognized for her kindness and grit. She loved making friends, playing gaga, jumping rope, hula-hooping and swim-ming. She will forever be remembered for her love of pandas and the music of Bob Marley, but also for her love of magic tricks, jokes, music and her insatiable curiosity for everything from US history to the legendary Bigfoot.
Annalise's battle with a rare pediatric brain tumor, Diffuse Midline Glioma (DMG), began in the summer of 2019, prior to starting 4th grade at Moores-town Upper Elementary School where she was welcomed with open arms.
Annalise's beautiful, contagious smile will be missed by her family, friends, teachers and all in her community and beyond.
Relatives, friends and the Moorestown Community are kindly invited to attend Annalise's Visitation on Thursday, March 5 from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. and Friday, March 6 from 9:15 A.M. to 10:45 A.M. at St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, 318 Chester Avenue, Moorestown, NJ 08057. Lutheran Service 11 A.M. in the church. Burial private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Childhood Brain Tumor Tissue Consortium Fund (cbttc.org) at CHOP: 3401 Civic Center Blvd, Phila., PA 19104. Please write in memo: Annalise Jean Schultz AmazingAnnalise.com
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Annalise Jean Schultz. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries may be made through: MCCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME: Gloucester City, NJ Ph: 856 - 456 - 1142
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020
