Annamarie (nee Hoffman) Senske
Dec. 2, 2020, of East Falls. Beloved wife of the late Francis. Dear mother of Francis Jr. (Karen), John (Margaret) and Annemarie Collins (Robert). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Lauren, Megan, Daniel, Matthew, Kelly and Colleen and 8 great grandchildren. Annamarie was a devoted Grandmom and "G.G." She was a devout member of St. Bridget Parish throughout her life. Her Viewing will be held at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave. on Wed. Dec. 9th, 9:30-10:30, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the St. Bridget Memorial Fund. McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME, 215-844-0211

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Bridget Church
DEC
9
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Bridget Church
Funeral services provided by
McIlvaine Funeral Home
3711 Midvale Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19129
(215) 844-0211
