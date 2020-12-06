Dec. 2, 2020, of East Falls. Beloved wife of the late Francis. Dear mother of Francis Jr. (Karen), John (Margaret) and Annemarie Collins (Robert). She is also survived by 6 grandchildren: Lauren, Megan, Daniel, Matthew, Kelly and Colleen and 8 great grandchildren. Annamarie was a devoted Grandmom and "G.G." She was a devout member of St. Bridget Parish throughout her life. Her Viewing will be held at St. Bridget Church, 3667 Midvale Ave. on Wed. Dec. 9th, 9:30-10:30, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the St. Bridget Memorial Fund. McILVAINE FUNERAL HOME, 215-844-0211



