STRONG
ANNE ASHTON
89, died Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at home with her husband Newby and their four children beside her.
Born in Edgemont to William Henszey and Anne Pepper Ashton, Nancy delighted in her childhood on Delchester Farm where her love of landscape, animals and adventure were born. She attended Agnes Irwin School, Foxcroft and Bradford Junior College.
Her most favorite adventure began almost 70 years ago when she met and married Newbold (Newby) Strong. They raised their four children in Chestnut Hill and spent their summers in Beach Haven NJ. Nancy was an avid tennis player, enjoyed painting landscapes, loved to read and was a voracious puzzle (of all kinds) solver. Mostly though, she was devoted to her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by their four children William (Sue) Ashton Strong Sr, Anne (Steve) Pepper Killough, Sally (Roy) Hall Wolgin, Juliana (Andrew) Meryweather Karnavas, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grand-children. She is also survived by her brother, William H. Ashton, Jr and sister, Marian Ashton McIlvain. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her brother Thomas George Ashton and sister Rebecca Ashton Goss.
A private burial will be held, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 12 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila.,PA 19118.www.lownes.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.