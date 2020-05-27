ANNE ASHTON STRONG
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share ANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STRONG
ANNE ASHTON
89, died Sunday, May 24th, 2020 at home with her husband Newby and their four children beside her.
Born in Edgemont to William Henszey and Anne Pepper Ashton, Nancy delighted in her childhood on Delchester Farm where her love of landscape, animals and adventure were born. She attended Agnes Irwin School, Foxcroft and Bradford Junior College.
Her most favorite adventure began almost 70 years ago when she met and married Newbold (Newby) Strong. They raised their four children in Chestnut Hill and spent their summers in Beach Haven NJ. Nancy was an avid tennis player, enjoyed painting landscapes, loved to read and was a voracious puzzle (of all kinds) solver. Mostly though, she was devoted to her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by their four children William (Sue) Ashton Strong Sr, Anne (Steve) Pepper Killough, Sally (Roy) Hall Wolgin, Juliana (Andrew) Meryweather Karnavas, 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grand-children. She is also survived by her brother, William H. Ashton, Jr and sister, Marian Ashton McIlvain. Nancy was predeceased by her parents, her brother Thomas George Ashton and sister Rebecca Ashton Goss.
A private burial will be held, and a memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 12 E. Chestnut Hill Ave., Phila.,PA 19118.www.lownes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lownes Funeral Home
659 Germantown Pike
Lafayette Hill, PA 19444
(610) 828-4430
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved