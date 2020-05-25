ANNE B. (Welde) KINSLOW
KINSLOW
ANNE B. (nee Welde)
age 93, of West Chester, PA, on May 22, 2020. Beloved wife of Edward J. Kinslow; loving mother of Edward J. Kinslow, Jr. (Faith), Dennis Kinslow (Lorraine), William Kinslow (Camellia), Annette K. Lucidi (Michael), Thomas G. Kinslow (Christine), and Gregory C. Kinslow; caring grandmother of 8, and great grandmother of 4. Predeceased by her 2 brothers. Services and interment are private. Contributions to Mother's Home, 51 N. MacDade Blvd., Darby, PA 19023, would be appreciated.
Arr By: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME (West Chester, PA).Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
