ANNE B. (Schwartz) RUSH
RUSH
ANNE B. (nee Schwartz)
On May 14, 2020. Mother of Susan (Chris) Levey; Devoted grandmother of Tania (William) Conwell and Rebeccah (Allen) Wish; Great-grandmother of Alison, Madelyn, Lillian, Caralyn, Sophia and Alexandra. Interment is Private. A memorial service will be held at a future time. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Joyce Klein Scholarship Fund at Beth David Reform Congregation, 1130 Vaughans Lane, Gladwyne PA 19035. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
