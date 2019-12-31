The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
ANNE BERNADETTE LaHART SSJ ANNE FRANCES S. Notice
S. ANNE BERNADETTE LaHART, SSJ
ANNE FRANCES
On Dec. 30, 2019, age 87. Daughter of the late Richard and Mary LaHart. Sister of the late Rev. Monsignor Richard LaHart, Edward LaHart and Mary LaHart. Sister-in-law of Teresa LaHart; also survived by nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews and member of her congregation The Sisters of St. Joseph. Religious, Relatives and friends invited to greet family Friday 2 P.M. followed by Memorial Mass 3 P.M. St. Joseph's Villa. Int. Villa Cem. Donations in her memory to St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 31, 2019
