LAGOS
ANNE C
May 29, 1931 - Feb. 17, 2020
Born in Brooklyn she graduated Bernard Baruch in 1952. Anne married Michael Lagos in 1953 and in 1968 settled in this area where they ran a string of dry cleaners on the Main Line and became valued members of St Luke's Greek Orthodox Church. Anne is survived by her children, Barbara, Steven, and John, and her grandchildren Katharine, Jessica and Michael. Anne will be remembered for the ray of sunshine she always brought where ever she went. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St Luke's Greek Orthodox Church, Broomall, PA. Viewing Monday, Feb. 24th, 7 to 9 P.M. and Tuesday Feb. 25th, 10 to 11 A.M. Funeral Services at 11 A.M. All at St. Luke's.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020