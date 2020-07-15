GOLDANNE CAROL WOHL
Anne, born June 9, 1928, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 in Nashville, TN. Anne is survived by her husband Dr. Jerry Gold; they were married for 70 years. She is survived by her children, Dr. Robert (Gail) of Longwood, FL and Dr. Michael (Cindee) of Nashville, TN. She is also survived by her wonderful grandchildren Lisa (Jason), Peter (Chelsea), Ilissa (Gus), and Benjamin (Brittanie) and her great grandchildren Scott, Belle, and Lennox.
Anne lived an amazing 92 years. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to Helen and Louis Wohl and attended Madison High School in Brooklyn and Long Island University, where she met her husband Jerry. The two moved to Chicago and while he attended medical school, she began a career as a medical social worker for Cook County Department of Welfare. The two went back to Brooklyn where she continued her social work efforts at SUNY Downstate Medical Center - King's County Hospital. After a time in Bethesda, MD, the two settled in Ardmore, PA where they spent the next 25 years. During this time, Anne became involved in many organizations, including Main Line Reform Temple, where she held many leadership roles. She was involved nationally with The Women of Reform Judaism. She also enjoyed playing golf and working with the members of Radnor Valley and White Manor Country Clubs.
The two eventually settled at The Polo Club in Boca Raton. It is here that Anne felt most "at home." She enjoyed all that life had to offer at The Polo Club and especially enjoyed showing off her entire family with each visit they made. She was active in many committees at the Polo Club and relished her time of service as head of the HOA at her beloved Huntington Community for 11 years. She was a Chairwoman of the Architectural Review Board and Co-Chaired the Landscaping Committee at The Polo Club.
She also was extremely active in the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, as well as organizing events for Boca Regional Hospital, and Papcorps. She will be truly missed by all her family and friends. The family is grateful to our incredible caregivers who took exceptional care of Anne for the past 4 years: Hannah Page, Laporsha Gordon, Amber Darby, Rebecca Blackboard, Karen George, Marilyn Kaczmarski, Melissa Diffenderfer, Andrew George, Omeka Harris, Lakesha Whitlow, Jennifer George, Bakari Smith, Donna Enlow, Lisa Salstrand, Melanie Perkins, Sam Johnson, Yvonne Duncan, and Hallie Rubel.
Contributions can be made to the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach, Hillel of Palm Beach and Broward County, or a charity of your choice
. A private funeral service will be broadcast via Zoom, as well as a celebration of her life in the future.