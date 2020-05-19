SR. ANNE DORICE
De FEBBO, OSF
On May 18, 2020 of Aston, PA. Due to current restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of The Sisters of St. Francis.
Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated. www.lyonsfs.com
De FEBBO, OSF
On May 18, 2020 of Aston, PA. Due to current restrictions, services will be private at the convenience of The Sisters of St. Francis.
Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated. www.lyonsfs.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.