ANNE E. (Metzger) CONNORS
1928 - 2020
CONNORS
ANNE E. (nee Metzger)


June 7, 2020. Wife of the late Thomas M. Sr. Loving mother of Anne Connors, Thomas M. Connors Jr. (Jenny) John Connors, Kathleen Connors, and the late Maureen Brown. Nana to Ryan, Michael, Shane (Debra) and Jessica, Great Nana to Griffin, Chase, and Gwen, sister of Daniel Metzger. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing (CDC protocol will be in place) on Friday 9 A.M. to 10:15 A.M. St. Jerome Church, 8100 Colfax St. (at Stanford St.), Phila., Pa 19136, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment is Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers family requests donations in Anne's memory to Spin Inc., 10541 Drummond Rd., Phila., PA 19154.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME
215-637-1414


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
09:00 - 10:15 AM
St. Jerome Church
JUN
12
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Jerome Church
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
