Anne "Nancy" F.August 27, 2020, Age 84. Beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Catherine Neville. Loving sister of Dolores Kozlow, Mary Corrigan and the late James, Thomas, John, William, Elizabeth and Patricia Viola. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Thurs., Sept. 3 from 9 to 10 A.M. at Maternity BVM Church, 9220 OLD Bustleton Ave. Funeral Mass will follow at 10 A.M. Int Our Lady of Grace Cem.www.galzeranofh.com