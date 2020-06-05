FLASHNER
ANNE (nee Rosen)
On June 4, 2020. Wife of Dr. Morton Flashner, mother of Arthur (Susan) Bachman, Esq. and Dr. Steven (Dr. Deirdre Collins) Flashner, grandmother of Helene (Jeffrey Zimmerman) Bachman, Allison Bachman, Hannah (Terry) Casey, Dr. Bess Flashner, Samuel Flashner, Evelyn (Patrick) Boydan and Lillian Flashner; also survived by 3 great grandchildren. Services and interment private. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Phila., PA 19102.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.