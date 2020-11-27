Age 89, of Berwyn, peacefully passed away on November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John William Whelan. Janet is survived by her four loving children; her son, Dr. John W. Whelan of Raleigh, NC; her daughters, Anne M. Whelan of London, UK, Monica Whelan Berger (Richard) of Chatham, NJ, and Amanda L. Whelan of Wayne PA. She is also survived by her four adoring grandchildren: Richard Berger, Jr., Thomas Berger, John Berger and Max Whelan. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 2nd, 11 A.M., at St. Norbert Church, 50 Leopard Road, Paoli, PA, 19301. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to Immaculate Heart of Mary IHM, Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Drive, Malvern, PA 19355.