Anne (nee Stanulewicz) Kurtz
On October 22, 2020, age 94 of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Leon, loving mother of Leon E. (Kathaleen), Theresa Ashbacher (Laurence, M.D.), Janet Kustra (the late Robert), Patricia Sheerin (Michael) and the late David R. (Susan). Dear grandmom of 13 and Gigi of 25. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Anna's Life Celebration, Wednesday, Oct. 28, starting 9:30 A.M. at the Church of St. John Bosco,215 E. County Line Rd., Hatboro, PA 19040 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Anna's memory to St. Joseph's Manor, 1616 Huntingdon Pk., Meadowbrook, PA 19046 would be appreciated. To share your fondest memories of Anna visit www.lifecelebration.com Family service by CRAFT/GIVNISH of ABINGTON 1-800- GIVNISH


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 25, 2020.
