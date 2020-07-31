1/
ANNE M. (Talarico) BROWNING
1933 - 2020
BROWNING
ANNE M. (nee Talarico)
Passed away July 29, 2020. Loving wife of the late Harry. Devoted mother to Nancy Snyder (the late John), Dianne Gleason (Greg) and the late Harry. Survived by her 5 grandsons and her sister Theresa Reeves-Lee. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday August 3, 2020, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave. (So. of Grant Ave.) Philadelphia PA 19114) from 9 A.M.-11 A.M. Funeral Service 11 A.M. Int. Sunset Memorial Park.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
