ANNE M. (Roussel) HEALEY
HEALEY
ANNE M. (nee Roussel)
On June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J.; devoted mother of Eileen Loftus (David), Colleen Butler, Timothy, Terrence, Anne Marie Santucci, Jacqueline Harmon and the late Kathleen Hanna; dear sister of Leonard and the late Jack Roussel and Clare Romano; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Monday Eve. 7-9 P.M. WACKERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 8060 Verree Rd., Phila., PA 19111 (masks required). Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:00 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Eternal Word Television Network ewtn.com would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Viewing
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Wackerman Funeral Home
JUN
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
