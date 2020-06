HEALEYOn June 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J.; devoted mother of Eileen Loftus (David), Colleen Butler, Timothy, Terrence, Anne Marie Santucci, Jacqueline Harmon and the late Kathleen Hanna; dear sister of Leonard and the late Jack Roussel and Clare Romano; also survived by 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing, Monday Eve. 7-9 P.M.(masks required). Funeral Mass Tuesday 10:00 A.M. St. Cecilia Church, 535 Rhawn St., Phila., PA 19111. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to Eternal Word Television Network ewtn.com would be appreciated.