ANNE M. "ANNIE" (Morrelli) LEONARD
Age 97, on Aug. 24,


2020. Beloved wife of the late Melvin C., devoted mother to Annemarie (Joseph) Lynam, and Judith Gormley, cherished grandmother of Eugene D. (Lynell) Carpino, IV, Joseph Lynam, III (Melissa Wojdak), Alison Todt (Kevin Boyle), and Ashley Lynam (Shane Clark); also Nonna to 9 great grandchildren. Family will receive relatives and friends Monday, Aug. 31st, 9:30 to 10:30 A.M. at Our Lady of Consolation Church, (Tuilip and Princeton Sts.), Phila. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Safety precautions will be implemented. Int. St. Dominic Cem. Contributions in Anne's memory to Convent of Divine Love (Pink Sisters), 221 Green St., Phila., PA 19130 or PAWS, 100 N. 2nd St., Phila., PA 19106. SANNUTTI F.H.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 28, 2020.
