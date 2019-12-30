|
|
NOLAN
ANNE M.
Dec. 27, 2019, age 84. Beloved wife of the late William. Dear mother of Bill, Tom and Anne. Also survived by 4 grandchildren, one great grandchild, her brothers Frank and Pat Conlan and her sister-in-law Helen Nolan Bischoff. Anne was preceded in death by her sister Kathy Naughton. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the MCILVAINE FUNERAL HOME, 3711 Midvale Ave., Phila. 19129 on Tues. Dec. 31st, 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Service at the funeral home. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cem. Donations in her memory may be sent to The Regina Nursing Center in Norristown.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 30, 2019