Age 94, died peacefully in Port St. Lucie, Florida on April 22, 2020. Anne was born in Philadelphia, PA on October, 24, 1925 and resided there until moving to Florida in 2011. She was the wife of the late Joseph F. and is survived by her children Joseph A. Petrucelli (Lauren) and Antoin Brescia (John) and Lisa Bezak. She is predeceased by her son Kevin A. Petrucelli and sister Angelina LaCivita. She is also blessed with 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. "Little Annie" as she was called by her family in south Philadelphia, had a lifelong love of art and received several awards for her talent. Her favorite times were spent in Wildwood Crest, NJ where she and her husband Joe tended to their home at Buttercup and New Jersey Aves. The children and grandchildren would be treated to a delicious BBQ or a meal of crabs and macaroni during the summer. Then everyone would move to the big wrap around front porch for conversation and dessert taking turns on the rocking chairs. Anne loved walking and the family often followed her to the ice cream stand at sunset. "Oh those Wildwood Days!" A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donations in Anne's name can be made to the Treasure Coast Food Bank in Ft. Pierce Florida or at a stop hunger.org or to a food bank of your choice.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
