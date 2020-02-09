|
|
WURST
ANNE M. (nee Leahy)
On February 6, 2020, age 94 years, of Oreland and formerly of Philadelphia. Beloved wife of the late Andrew S. Loving mother of Maryanne Wurst, Andrew (Lee) and the late Theresa Fitzpatrick. Also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and one brother, James Leahy. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:30 A.M., at St. Matthew's Church, 3000 Cottman Ave. (at Battersby St.), Phila., PA 19149. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing at the Church from 9:15 to 10:15 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to LaSalle Academy, 1434 N. 2nd St., Phila. PA 19122 would be appreciated.
www.mayfuneralhome.com
,
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 9, 2020