EAGAN
ANNE-MARIE (Bergin)
66, of Bunker Hill, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Hospice of the Panhandle Inpatient Facility. Born March 9, 1953 in Phila., PA, she was the daughter of the late Gerard Bergin and Adel (Read) Bergin.
She is survived by her husband, Frederick Eagan; one son, Frederick G. Eagan; one daughter, Nancy Eagan and husband, John; one grand-daughter, Abigail; and one sister, Mary Potortie and husband, Robert. Service and Interment are private. Arrs. by
BROWN FUNERAL HOME
www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020