Passed away on November 25, 2020 at age 84. Her last five years were happily spent at The Watermark at Logan Square where she gained many cherished friends, led the Short Story group, and was an active member of Seniors for Peace. A proud alum, she earned her BSW and MSW degrees from Temple University, and had a longtime career as a social worker for both Silver Springs Martin Luther School and the Philadelphia Department of Human Services. Anne was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, and a devoted Eagles fan to a fault. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family at the beach in Ocean City, NJ. Beloved mother of Kurt (deceased), Johanne, Hans, Heidi (Chris). She was a proud and loving grandmother to Victoria and Ronan, and a caring sister to Catherine Morgan. A celebration of her life will be held once the pandemic ends.



