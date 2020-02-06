|
|
SR. ANNE MARIE MARKOE, IHM
Formerly
SR. MARIE GEORGEANNE, IHM
On February 4, 2020. In addition to her IHM community at Gillet Convent, Immaculata University and her congregation of IHM Sisters, she is survived by her siblings John (Barbara) and Joan, nephew Peter and many loving cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents George and Anne Devenny Markoe. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to her visitation from 8:30 - 10:15 A.M., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr. Malvern, PA 19355; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Int. will be in Immaculata Cem. Memorial contributions may be sent to Camilla Hall Nursing Home, c/o Mission Advance-ment, 230 IHM Dr. Malvern, PA 19355. Arr. By
DELLAVECCHIA, REILLY,
SMITH & BOYD F.H., INC.,
West Chester PA, 610-696-1181
www.DellaFH.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020