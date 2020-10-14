ANNE MARIE C. (kelly) Of Chestnut Hill, PA was called to eternal life on Sunday, October 11, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph A. O'Donnell; loving and devoted mother of her "Fabulous" daughter, Grace B. Kelly (fiance' Connell Sykes), and a Pet Grandmom to Louie and Cali. Also survived by her dear siblings John J. Kirkwood, Charlotte (McPeake) Kornicki, Kathryn M. Golden; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by James J. and Catherine T. Kirkwood, James J. Kirkwood Jr., and Charles A. Kelly. Anne Marie possessed a strong work ethic and was a dedicated Legal Secretary in several Law Firms in Center City Phila., PA for many years. Her love for her daughter Grace Bridget was immeasurable and her incredible ability to smile with her eyes along with her witty, kind, and selfless ways will always be treasured memories. Funeral Mass and Interment will be private due to restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to The Miraculous Medal Shrine, 500 Chelten Ave., Phila., PA 19144. (JACOB F. RUTH)



