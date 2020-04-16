|
|
WINDLE
ANNE MARIE (nee D'Alessandro)
Age 98, of Upper Darby, PA passed on April 14, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frank Windle and grandson Zachary.
1921-2020
Survived by her loving children Charlotte Ryan (Jack) Frank (Marie), Sister Anne Francine IHM, Peter (Marianne), Joseph (Cathy), her 14 adoring grand-children, Anne, John, Sarah, Emily, Frank, Reverend Matthew, Patrick, Christopher, James, Natalie, Claudia, Katie, and Alex; also her 8 cherished great-grandchildren; Nicholas, Michael, Madeline, Clara, Nathan, Taylor, Michael and Scarlett. Funeral and Interment are Private. Contributions in Anne Marie's name may be made to Camilla Hall, 100 Maxis Dr., Malvern, PA 19355 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 16, 2020