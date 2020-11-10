61 years old, was born in Philadelphia, PA and sadly died November 6, 2020 surrounded by family after a tough and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Anne is survived by her wife of 30 years, Desiree Fleck. Surviving siblings include Gerri, Paul (Kathy), Frank (Linda), Chris (Bob Beisel), Marie (Jerry Levinsky) and Bill. She was predeceased by parents Geraldine Edith and Francis F. Muller and baby sibling Francis F. Muller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Anne Muller at Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society https://www.sigmanursing.org/
or Unite for Her https://uniteforher.org/donate/
. For condolences to the family visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com