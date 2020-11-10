1/1
Anne Muller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
61 years old, was born in Philadelphia, PA and sadly died November 6, 2020 surrounded by family after a tough and courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Anne is survived by her wife of 30 years, Desiree Fleck. Surviving siblings include Gerri, Paul (Kathy), Frank (Linda), Chris (Bob Beisel), Marie (Jerry Levinsky) and Bill. She was predeceased by parents Geraldine Edith and Francis F. Muller and baby sibling Francis F. Muller. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Anne Muller at Sigma Theta Tau Honor Society https://www.sigmanursing.org/ or Unite for Her https://uniteforher.org/donate/. For condolences to the family visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Via Zoom
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Godfrey Funeral Home
809 Central Avenue
Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 399-0077
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Godfrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved