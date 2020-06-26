SWEENEY82, of Warrington, passed away on June 23, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Michael and Bridget Needham. Anne is survived by her two children, Thomas N. Sweeney (Kathryn Larkin), Ellen E. Sweeney; her granddaughters, Katherine, Kara, her two brothers, James and John; and two sisters, Maura, Jane. The family will receive friends at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, PA on Saturday, June 27, at 9 A.M., until the time of Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment private at the convenience of the family.

