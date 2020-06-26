ANNE N. SWEENEY
1937 - 2020
SWEENEY
ANNE N.
82, of Warrington, passed away on June 23, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Michael and Bridget Needham. Anne is survived by her two children, Thomas N. Sweeney (Kathryn Larkin), Ellen E. Sweeney; her granddaughters, Katherine, Kara, her two brothers, James and John; and two sisters, Maura, Jane. The family will receive friends at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 856 Euclid Avenue, Warrington, PA on Saturday, June 27, at 9 A.M., until the time of Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment private at the convenience of the family.

www.shellyfuneralhomes.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church,
JUN
27
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church,
Funeral services provided by
Shelly Funeral Home - Warrington
1460 Easton Rd
Warrington, PA 18976
(215) 343-3040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

