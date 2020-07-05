1/1
On June 30, 2020, of Collingswood and Mt. Ephraim, NJ. Age 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Stanley E. Ollek and mother of the late Simone Anne Ollek. Dear mother of Stanley E. (Suzanne) Ollek, Jr. and Virginia Machamer. Loving grand mother of Bryan and Lindsay. Sister of Rosalie Barychewsky. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and special other daughter, Barbara Kidawa. Viewing Tuesday 9 to 10:30 A.M. at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 A.M. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Holy Saviour Church, 50 Emerald Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Simone Ollek to the National Kidney Foundation, 1500 Walnut St., Suite 301, Phila., PA 19102 (www.kidney.org)