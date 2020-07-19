NOTT





86, of Coconut Grove, FL and Philadelphia, PA passed away peacefully of natural causes on July 15th, 2020 at The Palace of Kendall in Miami, FL. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Anne was born in Chestnut Hill, PA to Elizabeth and William Phillips on September 9, 1933. She attended Springside School and graduated in 1951. While at Springside, Anne excelled in sports and developed many lifelong friends. She earned an Associate Degree from Bennett College (NY) and returned to Philadelphia to teach in the Lower School at Chestnut Hill Academy. While living and working in Chestnut Hill, Anne met and married Thomas E. Nott, IV (Ed). Anne was a gifted floral designer and artistic judge for the Garden Club of America. For many years, she was a member of the Philadelphia and Palm Beach Garden Clubs. Her passion and love of gardening continued as a Board Chair of Vizcaya Gardens in Coconut Grove, FL. Anne's athleticism continued until she was sidelined by a stroke, at which time, Anne and Ed began playing tournament bridge and became master bridge players. Anne continued playing into her eighties. Anne is predeceased in death by her parents, her brother William Morgan Phillips, her husband Thomas E. Nott IV, her son Thomas E. Nott V, and her daughter-in-law Cynthia M. Nott. She is survived by her brother, Peter L. Phillips, sister-in-law Leigh K. Phillips, her daughter Elizabeth N. Hall, son-in-law Roger B. Hall, and her beloved grandchildren: Caroline P. Hall, Emily M. Nott, and Roger "Griffin" Hall. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to: The Garden Club of America, 40 East 60th Street, New York, NY 10022, Phone: (212)733-8287