anne quinn(formerly Anne Q. Kelley)of Philadelphia formerly of Narberth passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on September 9, 2020. Anne was predeceased by her brothers Albert and John. She is survived by her children, Patricia, Diane, and Thomas Kelley, Her grandchildren Christina Kelley, Hannah Hemmerly, and Quinn Kelley, and her younger brother David Michael Quinn as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call 9:30 to 10:15 AM followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM Friday September 18th at St. Matthias Church, 128 Bryn Mawr Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, PA. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anne's memory to the Phoenixville YMCA. (STRETCH of HAVERTOWN)www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
