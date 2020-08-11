1/
ANNE ROSENGLICK
August 9, 2020. Devoted career employee of the Philadelphia School District. Daughter of the late Theodore and Ruth Rosenglick. Dear, dear friend to Jeffrey, Debbie, Riley and Hannah Schurr. Loving aunt to Tiffany Sacks and Rory Green. Great aunt to Jordan, Austin, Ben and Chloe. Also survived by numerous relatives. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday 10 A.M. precisely at the Roosevelt Memorial Park (Sec. B-7), 2701 Old Lincoln Hwy, Trevose, PA 19053. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 332 N. Lauder-dale St., Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 11, 2020.
