ANNE (Undeck) SHEA
SHEA
ANNE (nee Undeck)
Age 104, of Haverford, Pa passed away May 13, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Phillip, devoted mother of Julianne Shea, sister of Marguerite Bradley of Ambler, PA; the late Clement Undeck of Norristown, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19143-4993 or to a charity of the donor's choice. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN
www.stretchfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.
Stretch Funeral Home
