SZYMKOWSKI
ANNE "ANDZIA"
(nee Siemietkoska)
Died May 11, 2020 of compli-cations from COVID-19, quashing her children's belief that she was indestructible. She would delight at proving them wrong.
Her Nazareth Academy High School yearbook described her as "a likable live wire with no insulation," an apt description that held true through her entire life. She loved to laugh hard and delighted in poking fun at anyone who took themselves too seriously. She was a secretary at Temple University before she married and raised three children. She loved being a housewife and mother and made elaborate nightly meals that frequently included something deliciously deep fried. She set out on her own at midlife and restarted her career. With her intelli-gence, work ethic, and skill in the lost art of taking dictation, she quickly rose to the chal-lenging and respected position of administrative assistant to a federal judge. This was a far cry from the girl who got suspended for putting exploding caps in the typewriters of her high school typing class.
She embroidered, gardened, sewed beautifully, and made Raggedy Ann dolls for many lucky little girls. She read voraciously, was an avid crossword puzzler, and a competitive Scrabble player. She made an art of gift wrapping and said she wanted loved ones to put bows on her casket instead of flowers, a request they would have happily complied with if her Services were not squelched by current events.
She loved traveling and toured the country by train whenever possible. She thoroughly enjoyed sitting and literally watching the world go by. When macular degeneration took much of her freedom she found friendship in her beloved blind group. She moved from Philadelphia to Southern California in 2014 but had very little time to enjoy being near her 5 grandchildren before dementia took deep hold. She is survived by 3 children, David, Joseph, and Beth; 5 grand-children; a sister, Theresa Kumor and brother John Siemietkowski (Marianne).
Donations can be made in her name to the Alzheimer's Association of America. A Memorial will be held in Philadelphia when it is safe to gather and celebrate her.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.