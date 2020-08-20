1/1
ANNE T. (Dugan) SPROSS
SPROSS
ANNE T. (nee Dugan)


Age 89, of Drexel Hill, PA, formerly of Upper Darby, PA on August 16, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Jerry Spross. Loving mother of Judy Spross (Nan), Jerry Spross (Peg), Anna Jo Dvorak (Joe), Mary Frances Spross and Karen Brida (Tony). Also survived by her 10 grand-children and 3 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to visit the family Saturday 9:30-10:30 A.M. at St. Laurence Lower Church, 8245 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA and to her Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Laurence Church at the above address or to a charity of the donor's choice would be appreciated.
Due to CDC guidelines and the State of Pennsylvania, masks are to be worn when visiting the family and attending the Funeral Mass. Social distancing is to be observed. Funeral Mass to be livestreamed at http://facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome/ Arrangements

THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 8401 West Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA (610) 449-0300. Online condolences

www.donohuefuneralhome.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
St. Laurence Lower Church
AUG
22
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Laurence Lower Church
