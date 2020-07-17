1/1
ANNEMARIE TERESA (Sullivan) MULGREW
1963 - 2020
MULGREW
ANNEMARIE TERESA (Sullivan)


57, was born in Philadelphia on June 22, 1963. She passed away peacefully on July 7, surrounded by her loved ones at her home on Lake Gilman, in Monroe-ville, NJ. Daughter to Carol Sullivan and (the late) John L. Sullivan II, she is survived by her brother, John Sullivan, and sister, Colleen Sullivan.
In 1989, she married John Mulgrew and had 4 children: Brigid, Bernadette, John, and Maurice. She was a star "Nan" to Avarie who was the light of her life the past 2 years.
AnneMarie was a proud member of Local 542 Operating Engineers Union and comes from a long line of operators.
AnneMarie never met a stranger and her incredible energy and strength was shared and admired by all. AnneMarie spent her early years in NJ and moved to Florida as a teenager. After graduating, she moved back to the Philadelphia/South Jersey area and raised her family. Cape May, Strathmere, and Ocean City beaches were a must for Anne to spend every summer visiting. Her love of music and many interests from horticulture to antiquing is where she made so many friends from every walk of life.
Anne was raised Catholic, but was recently baptized at Mullica Hill Baptist Church where she found faith & community.
A service and celebration are to be announced. Please leave condolences and check at for celebration announcement.

www.fertigfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 17, 2020.
