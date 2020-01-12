Home

ANNETTE HARPER

ANNETTE HARPER Notice
HARPER
ANNETTE (nee Fogo)


Of Gladwyne, PA, died unex-pectedly on Jan. 4, 2020, just two days after her 84th birthday. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, James Robbins Harper of Gladwyne PA, by her daughter Hadley Harper Witcher (Robert L.) of Wayne PA, her sons James Gordon Harper (Roxi Thoren) of Eugene OR, and Alexander Wetherill Harper (Fanny Mora) of Bogotà, Colombia, and by her grandchildren Sebastian and Bartholomew Harper, Eleanor and James E. B. Harper, and J. Avery and Cora Witcher. She was predeceased by another granddaughter, Juliet Harper, who died in 2008. Her Memorial Service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church, 763 South Valley Forge Road, Wayne, PA, on Fri. Jan. 17 at 2 P.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Fresh Air Fund, 633 3rd Ave., New York, NY 10017

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
