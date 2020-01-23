|
LEES
ANNI (nee Marr)
On January 21, 2020, at the age of 94. Beloved wife of William. Loving Mom of Maggie Kilroy (Jim), Billy, Mary Ann Woodhull (Greg), Tommy (Katie), Nancy Speechley (Don), Bob (Donna), Jimmy (Kim) and Jude Jenkins. Oma of 18 and Great Oma of 15. Also survived by her sister Anneliese. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Friday 9:00 A.M. at Nativity BVM Church, 2535 E. Allegheny Ave., Phila., PA 19134. Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Holy Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to 5455 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43214 (www.Americanheart.org) would be appreciated.
www.rrfunerals.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 23, 2020