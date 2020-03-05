|
SR. ANNIE FRANCES
OMAN, OSF
On February 29, 2020 of Aston, PA. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Monday March 09, 2020, at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Monday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Aston, PA. Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020