Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
202 S Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
(610) 583-4400
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Assisi House
600 Red Hill Rd
Aston, PA
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
9:30 AM
Assisi House
600 Red Hill Rd
Aston, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Assisi House
600 Red Hill Rd
Aston, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for OMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

SISTER ANNIE FRANCES OMAN OSF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER ANNIE FRANCES OMAN OSF Notice
SR. ANNIE FRANCES
OMAN, OSF
On February 29, 2020 of Aston, PA. Religious, relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Monday March 09, 2020, at Assisi House, 600 Red Hill Rd., Aston, PA 19014. Prayer Service Monday 9:30 A.M. followed by her Visitation. Interment Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Aston, PA. Memorial donations in Sister's name to The Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA, 19014 would be appreciated.

www.lyonsfs.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNIE's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service Ltd
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -