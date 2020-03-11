The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
ANTHONY C. "BERGER" ESPOSITO

ANTHONY C. "BERGER" ESPOSITO Notice
ESPOSITO
ANTHONY C. "BERGER"


March 8, 2020. Husband of Jacquelin (nee Hagenbuch) and his best friend, Eileen Albano. Loving father of Michael (Michelle) Esposito, Anthony (Denise) Esposito and Valerie (Marco) Avigo. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Brother of the late Pasquale and Joseph Esposito. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his VIEWING FRIDAY, 9 A.M., at The Church of Stella Maris, 9th and Bigler Sts. (parking lot on 10th Street), followed by his Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Int. Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020
