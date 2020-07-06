Anthony DiLucia

DILUCIA (continued)

the highest ideals of community service and make significant contributions to the quality of life of the local citizens. Tony had an incredible zest for life. He loved to entertain and tell stories. Spending time with his family and friends was his passion. Whether at his mountain house, wine cellar, on the golf course or a social carriage drive at the Rockefeller Estate Kykuit in Tarrytown, NY, Tony embodied all that is good in life and he made everyone who knew him better by just knowing him. Tony enjoyed serving and spending time at various clubs, including, The Commercial Club and Caterina De' Medici Gastronomic Society, and playing a competitive game of golf with his family and friends at Plymouth Country Club and Bellewood Golf Club. Tony was a loving, thoughtful and caring husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. An accomplished entrepreneur, a community leader, and a philanthropist, but he would always say that his most meaningful legacy was his family. Tony is survived by his wife, Sue DiLucia, his five children, Lisa DiLucia Ambron, (Albert Ambron) Tony DiLucia, (Nick Lincoln), Susan DiLucia Arcuicci, (John Arcuicci) Sandra DiLucia Cooper, (Jeffrey Cooper) and David DiLucia, and his eight grandchildren, Ian, Michael, Alex, Brian, James Ambron, Jenna, Nicole, Jeffrey Cooper and two great grandchildren, Sadie and Noelle Ambron. Private Services for the immediate family were held at Holy Savior Church and St. Patrick's Cemetery on June 23, 2020. A memorial mass in his honor will be held at a future date. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his favorite charities. Visitation Blessed Virgin Mary Parish (196 N Trooper Rd, Eagleville, PA 19403); MONTCO SAAC (Montgomery County Senior Activites Center, 536 George St, Norristown, PA 19401); Meals on Wheels (536 George St. Norristown PA 19401), Holy Savior Church in Norristown (407 E Main St, Norristown, PA 19401), and the Elmwood Park Zoo (1661 Harding Blvd, Norristown, PA 19401).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store