Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baldi Funeral Home
1331 S. Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 389-2414
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY, FERRARA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY, FERRARA Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY, FERRARA Sr. Notice
FERRARA
ANTHONY, SR.
Passed March 11, 2020. Devoted husband of Ann (nee Nocella). Beloved father of Cynthia (David) Feast, Anthony L. Jr. and Roxanne Ferrara. Loving brother of Roseanne (Edward) Garrity, Dolores (Tony) Godzieba and Louis F. Jr. (Angela) Ferrara. Poppy of Tyler Feast and Ryan Feast. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Anthony was a proud veteran of the Armed Forces serving his country in Germany during the Vietnam War.
Relatives and friends are invited to express condolences to the family between the hours of 10 A.M. and 12 Noon, SATURDAY, April 4th, BALDI FUNERAL HOME, 1331 S. Broad St., Phila. PA 19147. (Ample Parking on Premises). Memorial Service will begin at NOON. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made in his memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice 5 Eves Dr. Suite 300 Marlton, NJ 08053.

www.baldifuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY,'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -