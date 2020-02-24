The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
1:30 PM
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
ANTHONY FIELDS Notice
FIELDS
ANTHONY
Passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. Loving husband of Debbie (nee Lund). Devoted dad of Lillian; dear brother of Deborah Hoffman and Gregory Fields; son of the late Thomas and Gloria and son-in-law of Elizabeth (late Thomas); also survived by nieces, nephews and in-laws. Anthony proudly served in the U.S. Army. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Wednesday, 11:30 A.M. to 1:30 P.M., at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA 19137. Funeral Service will begin 1:30 P.M. Interment North Cedar Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to either
ShrinersHospitalForChildren.org or to any animal rescue would be greatly appreciated by his family.


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020
